Rams acquire edge rusher Dante Fowler in trade with Jaguars

The Rams, unbeaten and poised for a possible run to the Super Bowl, acquired pass rusher Dante Fowler in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Rams coach Sean McVay said Monday that acquiring an edge rusher before the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday was a priority.
The Rams gave up a 2019 third-round draft pick and 2020 fifth-round pick.
Fowler, 24, had 14 sacks in three-plus seasons, including two this season. The addition of Fowler should help a defense that has 22 sacks, 10 by tackle Aaron Donald.
The Rams also waived offensive lineman Jamon Brown, a fourth-year pro who started every game at right guard in 2017.
He was suspended for the first two games of the 2018 season for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.
Austin Blythe has started in Brown’s place and has performed well.