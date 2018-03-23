Rams agree to terms with linebacker Ramik Wilson on one-year contract

As the Rams wait for a decision from free-agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, they made a move Thursday to address a need at inside linebacker.
The Rams agreed to terms with Ramik Wilson on a one-year contract, the team announced. Terms were not disclosed.
Wilson, 25, played college football at Georgia and was a fourth-round draft pick by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2015. He started 11 games in 2016 and four last season. The 6-foot-2, 237-pound Wilson has recovered four fumbles, two for touchdowns.
The Rams are in need of linebackers after trading Alec Ogletree and Robert Quinn before the start of free agency.
Wilson joins a linebacker corps that includes Mark Barron, Cory Littleton, Samson Ebukam and Bryce Hager among others.
Suh visited the Rams on Tuesday and then canceled a scheduled visit with the Oakland Raiders on Wednesday. He had previously visited the Tennessee Titans and New Orleans Saints.
If Suh signs with the Rams, he would play on the same front with Aaron Donald, the reigning NFL defensive player of the year.
Suh has 51½ sacks in eight seasons with the Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins.
Follow Gary Klein on Twitter @LATimesKlein