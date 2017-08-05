At StubHub Center, Rams receiver Robert Woods is nearly home

For Rams receiver Robert Woods the homecomings keep getting, well, closer to home.

Woods, the former Gardena Serra High and USC All-American, played four seasons with the Buffalo Bills before signing a five-year, $34-million contract with the Rams that included $15 million guaranteed.

On Saturday, the Carson native will play in his backyard when the Rams hold a joint practice with the Chargers at the StubHub Center in Carson.

The StubHub Center is located about five minutes from his parents’ home.

“It will be fun and cool to be back in Carson,” Woods said, “literally right down the street.”

Woods played in the stadium eight years ago as a high school senior.

In 2009, he caught eight passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns to lead Serra to 24-20 victory over Kentfield Marin Catholic in the state championship Division III bowl game.

