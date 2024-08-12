Rams are driven to swap Chargers joint practice for one with Cowboys

Rams cornerback Cobie Durant (left) defends against Cowboys receiver Brandin Cooks during a joint practice last week. The teams will hold another joint practice Wednesday in Oxnard.

A shorter distance apparently makes the heart grow fonder. Or maybe Los Angeles traffic patterns are just too much for Rams coach Sean McVay to scheme against.

The Rams announced Monday that they selected a new dance partner for a joint practice on Wednesday. Instead of working out with the Chargers for a second time in El Segundo, they instead will work out again with the Dallas Cowboys in Oxnard.

Per the Rams, the main issue is distance and commuting time.

When the Rams practiced with the Chargers on Aug. 4, the Rams were in training camp at Loyola Marymount, only six miles from the Chargers’ facility.

Advertisement

When Wednesday’s practice was scheduled, the Rams thought they would be in their new temporary facility in Woodland Hills. However, that facility was not ready at the end of training camp, so the Rams are still based in Thousand Oaks.

The trip to practice with the Cowboys in Oxnard is 22 miles one way going the opposite way of most traffic. The trip to El Segundo is 52 miles one way and would be with traffic.

The practice with the Cowboys will mark the third time in seven days that the teams will be on the same field. They practiced last Thursday in Oxnard, and the Rams defeated the Cowboys, 13-12, in a preseason game Saturday at SoFi Stadium.