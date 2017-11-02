Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein named NFC special teams player of the month

Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein was named the NFC special teams player of the month for October, the NFL announced Thursday.

Zuerlein leads the league in scoring with 84 points. He has made 21 of 22 field-goal attempts for a Rams team that is 5-2 going into Sunday’s game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

Zuerlein, a sixth-year pro, kicked a team-record seven field goals in the Rams’ 35-30 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 1.

He made one of two field goal attempts in a 16-10 defeat by the Seattle Seahawks.

Zuerlein made both of his field goal attempts in a 27-17 victory at Jacksonville, and concluded the month by making four of four attempts in a 33-0 victory over the Arizona Cardinals at Twickenham Stadium in London.

