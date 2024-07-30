Rams are testing their new kicker and new NFL kickoff rule at same time

A few years ago, the NFL changed parameters for conversion kicks, moving them back to the 15-yard line for a 33-yard attempt. This season, there will be new XFL-inspired kickoff rules that have special teams coordinators scrambling to adapt.

Rams rookie kicker Joshua Karty is comfortable evolving with change.

“But field goals, I hope, are here to stay,” the former Stanford standout said Tuesday.

The Rams used a sixth-round draft pick to select Karty to fix their field-goal problem.

Last season, the Rams ranked 30th among 32 teams in field-goal success. Brett Maher and Lucas Havrisik made only 32 of 43 attempts. They were nine of 15 from 40 to 49 yards, and five of 10 from 50 yards and beyond.

“We clearly need to be better,” coach Sean McVay said. “There’s no mistake about that.”

In three seasons as Stanford’s starting kicker, Karty made 51 of 60 field-goal attempts. Last season, he was 23 of 27, and made four of seven attempts from 50 yards and beyond.

The 6-foot, 2-inch, 207-pound Karty also was adept at kicking balls out of the end zone for touchbacks. That skill could become something of a lost art under new NFL rules that, among other stipulations, prohibit kicking team players from moving until the ball hits the ground or is fielded or touched by a player in the “landing zone” between the goal line and the 20-yard-line.

Does McVay have a handle on the new rules?

The Rams drafted placekicker Joshua Karty out of Stanford. (Uncredited / Associated Press)

“Trying to hit some new kickoff that might take the world by storm.” — Joshua Karty, rookie Rams kicker, on practicing for new NFL kickoff rule

“Hell no,” he joked. “I think we’re all figuring it out. ... It will be crazy. I promise you that much.”

Under the direction of special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn, Karty has been experimenting during training camp at Loyola Marymount.

This season, all NFL kickers — with the exception of those who played in the XFL — “are rookies” when it comes to kickoffs, Blackburn said.

“So he’s not behind the 8 ball or behind at all,” Blackburn said of Karty.

Still, Karty said it has been an adjustment. Since the start of his football career in high school, he attempted to boot kickoffs “as far and as high” as possible.

Now, that won’t be the case most of the time under potential new kickoff strategies.

“It’s fun in some ways trying to play around and use some curiosity and creativity, trying to hit some new kickoff that might take the world by storm,” he said. “But it’s a little sad as well.”

Karty has performed well kicking field goals during team periods. He will get his first real test Sunday when the Rams and the Chargers hold a joint practice at the Chargers’ new facility in El Segundo.

The Rams also will have joint practices with the Dallas Cowboys in Oxnard and the Houston Texans in Houston.

Those opportunities — and preseason games against those teams — will give McVay and Blackburn a chance to evaluate Karty and Tanner Brown, the other kicker in camp.

Neither coaches nor players anticipate teams will show their real plans for kickoffs.

“You’d be surprised,” Karty said. “That’s all I’ve got to say.”

Jonah Jackson, the starting left guard, left practice because of an unspecified injury. “I’m not sure,” McVay said when asked about Jackson’s status. ... After sitting out Monday for what McVay described as a scheduled rest day, quarterback Matthew Stafford practiced in pads for the first time. Stafford picked up where he left off, deftly finding receivers throughout the workout. ... Safety Quentin Lake made perhaps the play of the day when he broke up a Stafford pass intended for Cooper Kupp in the end zone. ... Left tackle Alaric Jackson did not practice because of an ankle injury suffered Monday. ... Former Rams running back Todd Gurley and receiver DeSean Jackson attended practice.