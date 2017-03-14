Rams and kicker Greg Zuerlein agree to terms on three-year contract

The Rams and kicker Greg Zuerlein agreed to terms on a three-year contract, the team announced Tuesday.

Zuerlein, 29, rebounded from a shaky 2015 season with a consistent performance last season. He made 19 of 22 field-goal attempts and all 23 extra-point attempts.

The 19 field goals was a career low, but that could be tied directly to the Rams having the NFL’s worst offense for the second season in a row.

Zuerlein, who is entering his sixth NFL season, has made 112 of 141 field goals in his career. He kicked a 61-yard field goal in 2015.

Zuerlein was selected by the Rams in the sixth round of the 2012 draft after playing in college at Missouri Western State.