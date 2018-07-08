Galaxy take control in 4-0 shutout win over Columbus Crew

After the Galaxy gave up three- and two-goal leads in their previous two games, there was no comeback at Stubhub Center on Saturday as L.A. beat the Columbus Crew 4-0.
The Crew had more early chances but the Galaxy’s few first-half looks at goal posed a greater threat. In the fourth minute, Chris Pontius’ chipped pass left both Giovani dos Santos and Zlatan Ibrahimovic in front of goal with only goalkeeper Zack Steffen to beat. Dos Santos’ glancing header barely changed the course of the ball toward Ibrahimovic, but he was offside.
Thirteen minutes later, Ibrahimovic chipped a pass to Pontius, whose cross was flicked by Ola Kamara toward Dos Santos, whose powerful shot went narrowly wide.
Three minutes before halftime, the Galaxy scored. Dos Santos gave the ball to Ashley Cole, who gave it back to Dos Santos and burst down the left side of the box. Dos Santos found the Englishman, who slid the ball to Kamara directly in front of goal. Kamara got to the ball just ahead of Lalas Abubakar and knocked it into the open net.
A minute later, the Galaxy appeared to be caught with their guard down. Gyasi Zardes, a Hawthorne native who played 131 MLS games for the Galaxy, crossed the ball from the goal line. Dave Romney was on the end of it but saw the ball bounce off his leg and into the net. Romney was saved by video review, which showed the ball was out of play before Zardes’ cross.
In the 53rd minute, Galaxy fans thought they had a penalty. Ibrahimovic flicked a pass into the path of Pontius, whose run into the box was stopped by Ricardo Clark’s shoulder as it came into contact with Pontius’ back. The referee disagreed, giving only a goal kick.
Three minutes later, Cole lobbed a high cross in the direction of Ibrahimovic, who was bundled over by Abubakar.
The Swede stepped up to take the penalty himself and slotted it to the left, off the inside of of the post and in.
Another error from Abubakar put the game out of reach. The Crew defender failed to control the ball with his chest and lost the ball to Romain Alessandrini on the edge of his box. Alessandrini took the ball left and from an angle made the score 3-0.
The Crew had a chance to get back in it when a Federico Higuain pass gave Zardes the ball in front of goal, but David Bingham saved from close range with his left foot, and the rebounds were blocked.
Alessandrini added another goal in the final minute of stoppage time.