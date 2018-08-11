Zlatan Ibrahimovic chasing 500-goal milestone for Galaxy against Minnesota

Minnesota (9-13-1) has won four of its last seven but none of those wins came on the road, where United is a league-worst 1-9. Plus the Loons will be playing their first game without Christian Ramirez, last year’s leading scorer, who was sold to LAFC for allocation money this week. They will have Darwin Quintero, the team’s first-ever designated player. Quintero, who joined the roster from Mexico’s Club America in March, leads the team with 10 goals in 18 games.