LAFC semifinal spot in U.S. Open Cup is in doubt over eligibility of Mark-Anthony Kaye

The U.S. Open Cup handbook suggests that Kaye fits the definition of a foreign player, which is defined as, “those players who are not protected individuals as defined in 8 U.S.C. § 1324b.” The law cited refers only to American legal status, with no exception for Canadians. The handbook also stats that, “If any team plays an ineligible player in an Open Cup match, that team is subject to fines or other penalties, including game forfeiture, as determined by the Adjudication and Discipline Panel,” but Burton said, given the prior labeling of Kaye as domestic, the chances of a penalty as serious as forfeiture appear slim.