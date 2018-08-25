With playoff positions on the line, Galaxy and LAFC end L.A. Derby with 1-1 draw

The Galaxy couldn’t afford a loss and the Los Angeles Football Club couldn’t accept another late-game meltdown. So neither team was overly disappointed with a 1-1 draw in the third renewal of their cross-town rivalry Friday, played before a noisy StubHub Center sellout crowd of 27,068.
But neither team was happy either.
For the Galaxy the tie extended their winless streak to a season-high five games, saw them drop two points at home for a third straight game and left them tied for fourth in a Western Conference playoff race in which the top six advance.
For LAFC, the draw snapped a two-game winning streak but the point it earned lifted it over Sporting Kansas City and into second in the standings.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic got the Galaxy’s only goal early in the first half; Carlos Vela matched that for LAFC at the start of the second half.
In the first two editions of the Southern California derby, Vela gave LAFC early leads only to see the Galaxy rally in the waning minutes to earn a win and a draw. There would be no Galaxy comeback Friday -- although they did start much better.
Ibrahimovic staked them to a 1-0 lead in the 15th minute, although he needed helped from a video replay to do so. The sequence started with Ola Kamara lobbing a soft pass across the front of the goal for Ibrahimovic, who chested the ball down to his right foot and took a shot from the edge of the six-yard box, beating LAFC keeper Tyler Miller.
Although Danilo Silva appeared to clear the ball off the line, Ibrahimovic threw his hands up in celebration and after consulting a replay referee Jair Marrufo agreed, ruling the ball had crossed the line to give Ibrahimovic the 499th goal of his career.
Twelve minutes later Silva exited with hamstring tightness but Ibrahimovic remained dangerous in a first half the Galaxy dominated, outshooting LAFC 9-6 and putting twice as many on goal.
The second half was a different story, with Vela tying the game on a penalty kick – awarded when Perry Kitchen took the LAFC captain down on a sliding tackle in the box -- less than six minutes after the intermission.
LAFC appeared to have a chance to go ahead in the 73rd minute when midfielder Benny Feilhaber brought the ball into the penalty area alone, but he took too long to shoot, allowing Galaxy keeper David Bingham to poke the ball off his boot.
The Galaxy, coming off a franchise-worst 5-0 loss in Seattle were missing four starters, representing $10.4 million in salary, according to figures provided by the MLS players union. But they were buoyed by a physical and tireless back line that communicated well, filling gaps as soon as they emerged with only Kitchen’s mistake spoiling the night.
There’s still much work to be done if the Galaxy are to return to the postseason though. Coach Sigi Schmid figures his team needs 13 points from its final seven games to reach the playoffs and the schedule is not cooperating.
Not only do the Galaxy (10-9-8) have the fewest games remaining of any contender, but none of their next five opponents have a losing record entering the weekend. And four of their final seven games are on the road.
LAFC (12-7-7) is in slightly better shape. Although the team finished its regular-season series with the Galaxy without a win, it is just two points behind first-place FC Dallas. And half the team’s its final eight games are at home, where LAFC has lost just once in 13 tries.
The last time these two cross-town rivals met, six people were arrested, 14 were ejected and more than $7,000 worth of damage was done to seats at Banc of California Stadium, as fans clashed both inside and outside the facility. As a result, extra security measures were taken Friday.
Several hundred black-and-gold-clad LAFC supporters, who spilled out of two sections in the northwest corner of StubHub Center, were asked to take their seats more than two hours before kickoff to minimize their interactions with Galaxy fans. And the sections were protected by a cordon of yellow-shirted security guards, who stood in the aisles.