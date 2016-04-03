Former World Cup champion Abby Wambach arrested on suspicion of DUI in Oregon

Retired World Cup soccer champion Abby Wambach was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence Saturday.

Portland police Sgt. Peter Simpson said in a statement Sunday that a sergeant stopped the 35-year-old Saturday night after she reportedly ran a red light in her Range Rover near downtown.

Simpson says Wambach failed field sobriety tests and was arrested. He says she also failed a breath test at the police precinct.

She was booked into Multnomah County Jail early Sunday on investigation of driving under the influence. Jail booking records show she was released Sunday on her own recognizance.

Wambach, a winner of Olympic and FIFA world player of the year titles, retired from the U.S. women's national soccer team at the end of last year.