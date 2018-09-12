What we learned from the U.S. men's soccer team's September friendlies

4. There’s still a lot of room to grow: The last three friendlies have all come against World Cup teams in France, Brazil and Mexico, and the U.S. has fared well with a win, a loss and a draw. Adams, one of two teenagers to start Tuesday, revealed the obvious when he said chemistry remains a work in progress. “That final pass wasn’t there at times,” he said. But on the goal, a cross from second-half substitute Antonee Robinson — who showed he had forgotten his defensive mistake that led to the game-winning goal against Brazil — weaved through and around four Mexican defenders before hitting Adams in stride in the middle of the box. “It was good timing. It was like in slo-mo,” Adams said. “The ball just came to me and I was able to finish it.”