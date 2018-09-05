U.S. Soccer Federation plots timeline to hire USWNT general manager

The U.S. Soccer Federation on Wednesday released a timeline for filling the newly created post of general manager for the women’s national team.
The position is intended to help drive the long-term success of the national team program but, given that the Women’s World Cup is less than a year away, whoever fills the job will come on board initially in an observation-and-support role for coach Jill Ellis and her staff.
Former national team player Earnie Stewart started as general manager for the men’s program last month, coinciding with the beginning of a new World Cup cycle.
“Obviously, the men’s and women’s national teams are at different points in their cycles and histories, but our goal is to get a women’s GM in place as soon as possible while making sure we take the appropriate amount of time to get the correct person with the proper skill set and personality for the job,” Nico Romeijn, the federation’s chief sport development officer, said in a statement. “This is definitely a unique job in the world of women’s soccer and we’re excited about the process.”
Over the last few months U.S. Soccer compiled a list of qualified people. During October and November the leading candidates will be screened before in-person interviews are conducted in December and January. A final recommendation for the hire will then be made to the U.S. Soccer Board of Directors.
“We want a person who understands the history of our program and what has made the U.S. women so successful, so we can continue to focus on and maximize those strengths,” said Ryan Mooney, the federation’s chief soccer officer. “But we also need someone who understands the environment that has led to the exponential technical growth worldwide of the women’s game over the last 10 years and how we can use the resources and the advantages we have in our country to continue to be the world-wide leader in women’s soccer.”
In other news involving the women’s national program, the team announced that midfielder McCall Zerboni broke her left elbow during Tuesday’s win over Chile in San Jose. Zerboni, who plays for the North Carolina Courage, will miss the rest of the NWSL season.