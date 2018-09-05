U.S. Soccer Federation plots timeline to hire USWNT general manager

“We want a person who understands the history of our program and what has made the U.S. women so successful, so we can continue to focus on and maximize those strengths,” said Ryan Mooney, the federation’s chief soccer officer. “But we also need someone who understands the environment that has led to the exponential technical growth worldwide of the women’s game over the last 10 years and how we can use the resources and the advantages we have in our country to continue to be the world-wide leader in women’s soccer.”