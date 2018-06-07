Costa Rica confident even in a group that includes Brazil

The skinny: Costa Rica’s Cinderella run to the quarterfinals four years ago assures the team won’t surprise anyone in Russia. The Ticos didn’t lose a game in Brazil, getting eliminated by the Netherlands in a penalty-kick shootout, and the experience has given confidence to a lineup that returns as many as nine starters from 2014. No team in Russia has undergone so little turnover since the last World Cup. The strength of the team – defense – also remains unchanged but keeper Keylor Navas may be ever better than he was years ago when he allowed just two goals.