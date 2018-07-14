Belgium beats England to finish third in World Cup

Damir Vrbanovic, the director general of the soccer federation, has been at matches despite being convicted last month in an embezzlement and tax-evasion case linked to the transfer of captain Luka Modric from Dinamo Zagreb to Premier League club Tottenham in 2008. Modric, who has declined to discuss the case at the World Cup, has been charged with perjury. Former Dinamo teammate Dejan Lovren is also under investigation for suspected false statements as his transfer to France’s Lyon in 2010 is investigated.