A look at Thursday's World Cup schedule

Where: Samara.Time: 5 a.m. PDT.TV: FS1, Telemundo.The buzz: Denmark spoiled Peru’s return to the World Cup with a 1-0 win in its first game and can all but clinch a berth in the round in the round of 16 with another against winless Australia. The Socceroos played France surprisingly tough but fell on a penalty-kick goal — a penalty kick awarded through the use of VAR — and an own goal that needed goal-line technology to confirm.