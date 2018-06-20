A look at Thursday's World Cup schedule

A look at the matchups for World Cup games Thursday:
GROUP C
DENMARK VS. AUSTRALIA
Where: Samara.Time: 5 a.m. PDT.TV: FS1, Telemundo.The buzz: Denmark spoiled Peru’s return to the World Cup with a 1-0 win in its first game and can all but clinch a berth in the round in the round of 16 with another against winless Australia. The Socceroos played France surprisingly tough but fell on a penalty-kick goal — a penalty kick awarded through the use of VAR — and an own goal that needed goal-line technology to confirm.
FRANCE VS. PERU
Where: Yekaterinburg.Time: 8 a.m. PDT.TV: Fox, Telemundo.The buzz: France had trouble with Australia in its first game and could struggle again against Peru, whose opening-game loss was its first since 2016. A win pretty much sends France through while Peru needs at least a draw to stave off elimination in its first World Cup since 1982.
GROUP D
ARGENTINA VS. CROATIA
Where: Nizhny Novgorod.Time: 11 a.m. PDT.TV: Fox, Telemundo.The buzz: Save for an early goal from Sergio Aguero, Argentina was completely frustrated by a smothering defensive effort by Iceland in its opener and needs a massive rebound against group leader Croatia to rebuild its confidence. After opening with a 2-0 win over Nigeria, Croatia would move on to the second round for the first time in two decades with another victory here.