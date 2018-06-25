A look at Tuesday's World Cup schedule

The buzz: Who would have thought it would come to this? Lionel Messi & Co. need a win and some help on the final day of group play to avoid elimination in the first round of a World Cup for the first time since 2002. The clearest path through has Argentina beating Nigeria and Iceland losing or drawing against Croatia. If Argentina and Iceland both win, the South Americans must win by a greater margin to make up the goal differential. If the teams, who played to a draw in their own matchup, finish with identical scores the tie will be broken by disciplinary records, where Iceland has the advantage since Argentina has three yellow cards and Iceland none through two games. For Nigeria, the scenario is far simpler: A win and it goes on, a draw and it advances if Iceland does not win.