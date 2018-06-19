A look at Wednesday's World Cup schedule

A look at the matchups for World Cup games Wednesday:
GROUP B
PORTUGAL VS. MOROCCO
Where: Moscow
Time: 5 a.m. PDT.
TV: FS1, Telemundo.
The buzz: Both teams enter their second match day needing at least a draw to improve their chances of getting out of group play. Morocco suffered a painful loss in its opener, falling to Iran on an own goal deep in stoppage time. Another loss and it has no hope of advancing. Portugal, meanwhile, rallied to tie Spain on an exquisite free-kick goal from Cristiano Ronaldo in the 88th minute, completing a hat track. Another point here and they likely keep their fate in their own hands.
IRAN VS. SPAIN
Where: Kazan
Time: 11 a.m. PDT.
TV: Fox, Telemundo.
The buzz: Last week’s win was just the second in a World Cup game for Iran; another in this game sends it through to the knockout round for the first time. But that could be difficult because after escaping with an own-goal victory over Morocco in a game in which it was outplayed, Iran takes a big step up in class against Spain. The Spaniards, meanwhile, let a late lead get away against Portugal on Cristiano Ronaldo’s third goal. There are no Ronaldos on Iran’s roster and a win here could take Spain to the top of the table.
GROUP A
URUGUAY VS. SAUDI ARABIA
Where: Rostov
Time: 8 a.m. PDT.
TV: Fox, Telemundo.
The buzz: In the group-play openers Uruguay needed a last-minute goal to put away a stubborn Egyptian team that was missing its best player, while Saudi Arabia was blown out by Russia, 5-0. Another win likely sends Uruguay through to the second round for a third consecutive World Cup. Saudi Arabia would probably be happy with a goal; it has been shut out in six of its last seven World Cup games since 1998.