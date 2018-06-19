A look at Wednesday's World Cup schedule

The buzz: Last week’s win was just the second in a World Cup game for Iran; another in this game sends it through to the knockout round for the first time. But that could be difficult because after escaping with an own-goal victory over Morocco in a game in which it was outplayed, Iran takes a big step up in class against Spain. The Spaniards, meanwhile, let a late lead get away against Portugal on Cristiano Ronaldo’s third goal. There are no Ronaldos on Iran’s roster and a win here could take Spain to the top of the table.