Alex Rodriguez to join broadcast booth for ESPN's 'Sunday Night Baseball,' report says

A-Rod is joining the "Sunday Night Baseball" booth.
Three-time American League MVP Alex Rodriguez will replace Aaron Boone as an analyst on the ESPN broadcasts this season, according to a report by the Sporting News. Boone was hired as the New York Yankees manager in December.
Rodriguez will be joining fellow analyst Jessica Mendoza and soon-to-be-hired play-by-play announcer Matt Vasgersian, the report said.
As part of a deal expected to be announced by ESPN as early as Tuesday, Rodriguez will continue to serve as a Fox Sports baseball analyst during the postseason, according to the Sporting News.
This won't be the first time Rodriguez replaces Boone in a professional role. A-Rod also took over third base for the Yankees in 2004 after Boone was injured during the offseason.
