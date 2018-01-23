Advertisement

Alex Rodriguez to join broadcast booth for ESPN's 'Sunday Night Baseball,' report says

Chuck Schilken
By
Jan 23, 2018 | 9:25 AM
Alex Rodriguez attends a basketball game between Michigan State and Indiana in East Lansing, Mich., on Jan. 19. (Rey Del Rio / Getty Images)

A-Rod is joining the "Sunday Night Baseball" booth.

Three-time American League MVP Alex Rodriguez will replace Aaron Boone as an analyst on the ESPN broadcasts this season, according to a report by the Sporting News. Boone was hired as the New York Yankees manager in December.

Rodriguez will be joining fellow analyst Jessica Mendoza and soon-to-be-hired play-by-play announcer Matt Vasgersian, the report said.

As part of a deal expected to be announced by ESPN as early as Tuesday, Rodriguez will continue to serve as a Fox Sports baseball analyst during the postseason, according to the Sporting News.

This won't be the first time Rodriguez replaces Boone in a professional role. A-Rod also took over third base for the Yankees in 2004 after Boone was injured during the offseason.

