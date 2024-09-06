Why ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith is bringing his hot takes to politics. ‘I love being part of the mix’

“First Take” host Stephen A. Smith has made a nice living serving up provocative opinions about sports on Walt Disney Co.-owned ESPN.

But lately, viewers are likely to also see him pontificating on politics, appearing as a talking head on various news programs including NewsNation’s “Cuomo,” Fox News’ “Hannity” and ABC’s “This Week.” He also sounds off on nonsports issues during his streaming show distributed by iHeartPodcasts.

Is Smith, who’s one of the highest-paid on-air talents in sports media, laying the groundwork for a second career in news? Smith told The Times in a recent interview at ESPN headquarters in Bristol, Conn., that he has been approached by news outlets about having an on-air contributor role that pays him to appear on a regular basis. He would not reveal the names of any suitors.

“Obviously, it’s something I love doing,” Smith said. “Sports will always be my No. 1 priority. As long as ESPN wants me here and wants me to do ‘First Take,’ I’m happy to do that. But outside of that, whatever opportunity presents itself is something I’m willing to entertain.

“I don’t necessarily have to have my own show,” he continued. “But I love being part of the mix. I’m a conscientious observer. I’m a Black man who has seen a lot who has had to deal with a lot throughout my life in the inner city.”

Smith is the attention-grabbing signature host of ESPN’s lineup of daytime talk shows, which are not only a profit center but a platform that keeps the company’s name in the national conversation. He is reportedly up for a new contract next year that could pay him $18 million annually, a 50% bump from his current earnings. His deal is coming up as media companies are under pressure to bring down costs and as pay cuts for talent are becoming the norm.

Smith’s star power may supersede any concerns his bosses have about him wading into controversial issues outside of sports. Six years ago, ESPN Chair Jimmy Pitaro put the kibosh on the journalists wading into the political fray on the company’s platforms, which happened frequently during Donald Trump’s term in the White House.

ESPN host Jemele Hill was suspended in 2017 after she posted a tweet that described Trump as a white supremacist. She left the company the following year. Longtime anchor Sage Steele was suspended in 2021 after criticizing Disney’s vaccination policy on a podcast. She left ESPN last year after settling her lawsuit against the company.

Smith said ESPN has not imposed any limits on what he can discuss, but as a veteran broadcaster, he believes he has a feel for what’s appropriate.

“They want me to be mindful,” Smith said. “I’m not going to go on the air and not give a damn about how Disney feels about something. I’m not irresponsible. But I am my own man.”

A representative for ESPN said the company is comfortable with Smith’s outside endeavors.

“Stephen A. has his own podcast/show outside of ESPN where he dives deeper into topics that are more than just sports, and we support him with that, and will continue to do so given his interests in growing outside of the sports realm,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Last month, Smith was showing up on NewsNation to weigh in on the Democratic National Convention and Trump’s chaotic interview at the National Assn. of Black Journalists (“It’s immature, it’s unpresidential,” he remarked) with the same vigor he devotes to such subjects as WNBA star Caitlin Clark or the Dallas Cowboys. He understands the challenge of keeping viewers hooked from one topic to the next, telling reporters last week that he studies the quarter-hour Nielsen ratings of “First Take” to see what segments work.

“He brings insight, common sense and uniquely smart takes on issues that matter,” said Michael Corn, president of programming and specials for NewsNation. “It’s a no-brainer to book him.”

Hot takes on politics can be tricky to navigate in a highly partisan environment. Smith is not registered with a major political party and says he’s “not an ideologue,” although he has stated he will vote for the Democratic presidential candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris. But he was critical of the hush money trial that resulted in felony convictions for Trump, which did not sit well with many of his followers on social media.

During an April appearance on Sean Hannity’s Fox News program, Smith suggested the Republican presidential candidate’s legal woes were helping him generate a rise in support among Black voters.

Smith issued an apology, a rarity for cable news opinion hosts, after receiving a severe backlash to the remarks.

“I’m open-minded enough to say I could be wrong,” Smith said. “Feel free to correct me when I am wrong. Ultimately, it’s about being a provocateur of dialogue.”