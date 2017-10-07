Boxer Jessie Magdaleno pulls out of title defense after training injury

Unbeaten super-bantamweight world champion boxer Jessie Magdaleno injured a hand while training this week and has to pull out of his scheduled Nov. 11 title defense in Fresno against Mexico’s Cesar Juarez, Top Rank President Todd duBoef told the Los Angeles Times Saturday.

Las Vegas’ Magdaleno (25-0, 18 knockouts) was preparing in Norwalk to make his second World Boxing Organization 122-pound belt when he was hurt, duBoef said. His return date against Juarez (20-5, 15 KOs) is unknown.

“It is unfortunate,” duBoef said.

The ESPN-televised card will continue with Central California’s junior-welterweight Jose Carlos Ramirez (20-0, 15 KOs) meeting Mike Reed (23-0, 12 KOs) in the main event.

Ramirez of Avenal, Calif., is a strong draw at Fresno’s 16,000-seat Save Mart Center, and a victory against Reed will move him to a bout for the World Boxing Council 140-pound title against New York’s Amir Imam (20-1, 17 KOs).

The WBC ruled this week that as 140-pound four-belt champion Terence Crawford moves to welterweight next year, Ramirez-Imam will be for Crawford’s former belt.

The Nov. 11 card also will provide a new International Boxing Federation light-heavyweight champion following last month’s retirement by unbeaten three-belt champion Andre Ward.

Russia’s Artur Beterbiev (11-0, 11 KOs) meets Germany’s Enrico Koelling (23-1, six KOs) for the IBF belt in the Nov. 11 co-main event.

“We look forward to a great night of boxing,” duBoef said.

