College basketball: North Carolina tops Notre Dame in relocated game

Justin Jackson scored 16 points to help No. 12 North Carolina beat No. 20 Notre Dame, 83-76, on Sunday in a game postponed a day and relocated from UNC's campus because of a water shortage.

Isaiah Hicks added 14 points for the Tar Heels (21-4, 9-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who shot 49% and dominated the glass while having six double-figure scorers.

V.J. Beachem scored 20 points for the Fighting Irish (17-7, 6-5), who lost for the fifth time in six games.

UNC led by 15 midway through the second half, only to see Notre Dame climb back to within 75-73 on Beachem's three-pointer from the corner with 3:47 left. But Joel Berry II answered with a jumper at the 3:33 mark to start an 8-0 run and turn away the comeback.

The postponement came Friday after the water system supplying the Chapel Hill campus and surrounding area instructed its 20,000 customers not to drink or use the water due to critically low supplies, brought on by a water-main break and the shutdown of a treatment plant.

The Greensboro Coliseum had hosted a country music concert Saturday night, giving arena officials a short turnaround to have the building ready for tipoff. Still, the game had a familiar feel despite its unexpected location — the Coliseum has hosted the ACC tournament 26 times, the last coming nearly two years ago when Notre Dame beat UNC to capture its first basketball championship in any league.

at No. 10 Wisconsin 65, Indiana 60: Ethan Happ scored 20 points, Nigel Hayes added 15 and 10 rebounds, and the Badgers outmuscled the Hoosiers to collect the win.

Happ was 8 of 10 from the field to help wisconsin (20-3, 9-1 Big Ten) win its seventh consecutive game. Maryland's loss to Purdue on Saturday allowed Wisconsin to take a one-game lead in the conference over the Terrapins.

The 6-foot-8 Hayes joined the 6-foot-10 Happ to give Indiana problems in the paint. But the Badgers were plagued by mistakes or missed foul shots after building a 12-point lead midway through the first half. Indiana (15-9, 5-6) stayed within a couple possessions of the lead for most of the rest of the way.

at No. 15 Florida State 109, Clemson 61: Dwayne Bacon tied a career high with 29 points to help the Seminoles cruise to victory.

The sophomore guard, who has scored in double figures in 34 consecutive games, was 10 of 14 from the field, including six of nine three-pointers. He had 18 points in the first half as the Seminoles built a 51-25 lead at halftime.

It is the first time FSU (20-4, 8-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) has reached the century mark in an ACC game since a 111-109 loss in double overtime to Georgia Tech on Feb. 11, 1999. The 48-point margin also marks its biggest win in conference history, surpassing the 36-point victory over Virginia in 1994.

Avry Holmes led Clemson (13-9, 3-7) with 15 points and Marcquise Reed added 12.