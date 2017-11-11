Mike Krzyzewski reaches 1,000 wins at Duke

Make it another 1K for Coach K — with all of these coming at Duke.

Mike Krzyzewski became the first men's Division I coach to win 1,000 games at one school Saturday when his top-ranked Blue Devils beat Utah Valley 99-69 in Durham, N.C., behind 24 points and 10 rebounds from freshman Marvin Bagley III.

Grayson Allen added 18 points for Duke while three other freshmen also had big nights: Trevon Duval had 15 points and 12 assists, Gary Trent Jr. added 17 points and Wendell Carter Jr. had 12.

In 2015, Krzyzewski became the first men's coach at college basketball's top level to reach the 1,000-win mark.

No. 14 Notre Dame 72, at DePaul 58: T.J. Gibbs scored 21 points as the Fighting Irish won the season opener for both teams.

Notre Dame made 12 of 27 three-pointers and shot 47.2% from the field while DePaul shot 33.8%

at No. 22 Saint Mary’s 85, St. Francis 68: Calvin Hermanson scored 24 points and sparked a pair of big runs with his three-point shooting to help Saint Mary’s pull away for a win.

SOUTHLAND MEN

at UC Santa Barbara 85, North Dakota State 66: Max Heidegger set career highs with eight three-pointers and 33 points and the Gauchos beat the Bison in the season opener for both teams.

at Texas Arlington 85, Loyola Marymount 80: Kevin Hervey scored 28 points, Erick Neal hit three crucial three-pointers to help fuel a second-half rally and the Mavericks slipped past the Lions for a win in the season opener for both teams.

SUNDAY SCHEDULE

MEN

UC Irvine at Denver 3 p.m.

WOMEN

Presbyterian at No. 8 UCLA 2 p.m.