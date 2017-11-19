Michigan State wins but Miles Bridges leaves game early with injury

Miles Bridges scored 20 points before limping off the court after injuring his right ankle, but No. 2 Michigan State beat Stony Brook 93-71 on Sunday night at East Lansing, Mich.

Bridges was fouled with 8 minutes 32 seconds to play. After trying to stay in the game to shoot free throws, he went back to the bench briefly before walking toward the locker room.

“Thank God it’s not a high-ankle sprain,” coach Tom Izzo said. “It’s just a sprain where he rolled it. He’ll be day to day.”

Nick Ward scored a season-high 22 points for the Spartans (2-1), who trailed 22-15 midway through the first half.

Elijah Olaniyi scored 16 points for the Seawolves (0-4).

“By Tuesday morning, I’ll know more,” Izzo said. “Miles is tough enough to play through it but we’re not going to take any chances.”

Texas Tech 85, No. 20 Northwestern 49: Keenan Evans scored 25 points to lead the Red Raiders (4-0) in the championship game of the Hall of Fame Tip-Off tournament at Uncasville, Conn. Scottie Lindsay had 20 points for the Wildcats (3-2), who suffered their most-lopsided loss in coach Chris Collins’ five seasons at the school. Texas Tech shot 76.5% in the second half and 60.4% overall.

at No. 8 Florida 70, New Hampshire 63: Jalen Hudson scored 26 points, including a dunk midway through the second half that put the Gators (3-0) ahead for good. Florida had been averaging a nation-leading 112 points per game but shot only 32% against the Wildcats (1-2), who took the lead with under 10 minutes left. But Hudson came back with a dunk and later scored nine points in a row to keep Florida in front.

at No. 14 Minnesota 92, Western Carolina 64: Jordan Murphy had 23 points and 11 rebounds, and the Gophers (4-0) cruised. Freshman Matt Halvorsen had 17 points for the Catamounts (1-3), who cut Minnesota’s lead to 32-30 on a backdoor layup and a three-point basket by Deriece Parks. But the Gophers answered with an 8-1 run.

No. 21 Saint Mary’s 79, at San Jose State 61: Jock Landale had 22 points and nine rebounds, Emmett Naar matched his career high with 12 assists and the Gaels (4-0) picked up their seventh consecutive victory over the Spartans (1-3). Ryan Welage scored 20 points for San Jose State, which has lost three games in a row.

SOUTHLAND

MEN

at Arizona State 99, UC Irvine 78: Tra Holder scored 19 of his 35 points in the first half for the Sun Devils (4-0). Tommy Rutherford, Max Hazzard and Evan Leonard each scored 15 points for the Anteaters (2-3), who committed 19 turnovers.

at Loyola Marymount 92, McNeese State 86 (OT): Steven Haney scored 13 of his 16 points in the last 7:38 of play, and the Lions (2-1) overcame a six-point deficit in the final 1:42 of regulation to win in overtime. The Cowboys fell to 1-3.

MONDAY’S SCHEDULE

MEN

Long Beach State at West Virginia 4 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Pepperdine 7:30 p.m.

WOMEN

Long Beach State at USC 7 p.m.