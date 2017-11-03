College football: No. 23 Memphis wins in a romp; Lane Kiffin's FAU team is bowl eligible

Riley Ferguson completed 27 of 39 passes for 298 yards and four touchdowns to help No. 23 Memphis defeat Tulsa 41-14 on Friday night at Tulsa, Okla.

Darrell Henderson ran for 123 yards in 14 carries and had six receptions for 50 yards and a touchdown for Memphis (7-1, 4-1 American). The Tigers have won five straight games.

Luke Skipper completed 18 of 31 passes for 157 yards and had a touchdown run for Tulsa (2-8, 1-5). The Golden Hurricane have lost three in a row.

D’Angelo Brewer gained 119 yards in 21 rushes, although the Golden Hurricane, who entered the day ranked 12th in the nation with 260.2 rushing yards per game, were limited to 145 yards rushing overall.

FAU is bowl eligible

Devin Singletary had 275 total yards and two touchdowns, Jalen Young made three of Florida Atlantic’s four interceptions, and coach Lane Kiffin’s Owls beat Marshall 30-25 on a rainy night to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2013.

Young tied a single-game program record and Florida Atlantic took the FBS lead with 18 interceptions.

Singletary had 203 yards rushing and 72 yards receiving for FAU (6-3, 5-0 Conference USA), which is off to its best start in conference play in program history.

Tide QB arrested

Alabama reserve quar-terback Mac Jones has been arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. Tuscaloosa Police Lt. Teena Richardson says the 19-year-old Jones was charged Friday morning with DUI and for having a fake ID.

Alabama coach Nick Saban says the freshman will be suspended from the second-ranked Crimson Tide’s game Saturday night against No. 19 Louisiana State. Jones is Alabama’s third-team quarterback and hasn’t played in a game.