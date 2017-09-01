College football: No. 8 Washington shakes off pesky Rutgers

Dante Pettis woke up No. 8 Washington just before halftime with his sixth career punt return for a touchdown and Jake Browning threw two second-half touchdown passes in a tougher-than-expected 30-14 victory over rebuilding Rutgers on Friday night at Piscataway, N.J.

Pettis’ 61-yard return gave the Huskies their first lead at 10-7 with 3:50 left in the half. He tied former California star DeSean Jackson’s Pac-12 career record for punt returns for scores.

A senior receiver, Pettis actually set up the Huskies’ first three scores. His 51-yard catch set up the first of three field goals by Tristan Vizcaino and catches of 10 and 24 yards ignited an early third-quarter drive capped by Browning’s seven-yard swing pass to Lavon Coleman for a 17-7 lead.

Browning was 17 for 30 for 284 yards and Byron Murphy intercepted two passes for the Huskies. Rutgers has lost 10 straight under second-year coach Chris Ash.

at No. 9 Wisconsin 59, Utah State 10: Alex Hornibrook passed for 244 yards and three touchdowns, Jonathan Taylor, Bradrick Shaw, Garrett Groshek and Austin Ramesh each ran for a score and the Badgers recovered from a rocky start to overwhelm the Aggies.

Colorado 17, Colorado State 3: Phillip Lindsay ran for 140 yards in 19 carries and the Buffaloes (1-0) capitalized on some disputed judgment calls by the Pac-12 officiating crew to win the Rocky Mountain Showdown for the third straight year at Denver. The Rams (1-1) were whistled for three pivotal offensive pass interference calls after making key catches either in the end zone or close to it, and a hands-to-the-face foul. Altogether, the calls negated two touchdown throws from Nick Stevens to go with catches at the Colorado five- and 15-yard lines.

Boston College 23, at Northern Illinois 20: Colton Lichtenberg’s 37-yard field goal with 2:13 to play broke a 20-20 tie and won it for the Eagles.

at Army 64, Fordham 6: Ahmad Bradshaw ran for two touchdowns and gained 128 of his 177 yards in the first half, and the Cadets, who had the nation’s No. 2 rushing offense last year, churned out 513 yards without completing a pass.

at Syracuse 50, Central Connecticut State 7: Eric Dungey threw for three scores and ran for two, and the host Orange dominated the first meeting between the schools.