College football: No. 3 Clemson scores two late TDs to avoid upset; No. 12 West Virginia prevails

With new starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence knocked out of the game, No. 3 Clemson rallied behind Travis Etienne, who ran for 2-yard touchdown with 41 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to give the Tigers a 27-23 victory over Syracuse on Saturday.
Etienne finished with three TDs and a career-high 203 yards rushing to bail out the quarterback-depleted Tigers (5-0, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who went from having one too many starting-caliber QBs earlier in the week to not enough by the second half against the Orange (4-1, 1-1).
Lawrence left his first career start late in the second quarter with a possible concussion. Lawrence was promoted to starter earlier in the week by coach Dabo Swinney and that prompted senior Kelly Bryant, who had started the first four games and led the Tigers to the College Football Playoff last year, to leave the team.
That left one-time third-stringer Chase Brice to lead the comeback — and it looked bleak when Syracuse quarterback Eric Dungey bulled his way in for a 1-yard score with 12:58 remaining to make it 23-13.
Etienne's 26-yard touchdown run with 11:08 to go drew Clemson within a field goal and Brice, a redshirt freshman with just eight career passes, directed a 94-yard scoring drive that included a 20-yard completion on fourth-and-6 to keep things going.
When Etienne went in for the go-ahead score, most of the 80,122 at Memorial Stadium erupted in celebration after fretting most of the contest.
Dungey was sacked twice by freshman Xavier Thomas on Syracuse's final drive. The Orange were trying for their first 5-0 start since 1987. Dungey finished with two rushing touchdowns. He was 26 of 41 passing for 250 yards and an interception.
No. 12 West Virginia 42, at No. 25 Texas Tech 34: Will Grier threw for 370 yards with three touchdowns, Keith Washington thwarted a rally with 51-yard interception return for a score and No. 12 West Virginia held on for a 42-34 win over 25th-ranked Texas Tech.
Marcus Simms had nine catches for a career-high 138 yards — all in the first half — for his third straight 100-yard game. The Mountaineers (4-0, 2-0 Big 12) scored 28 first-quarter points.
Texas Tech true freshman Alan Bowman, the nation's leading passer coming in, didn't return after getting injured in the first half when he was sandwiched on hits by Ezekiel Rose and Washington as he threw a pass.
Sophomore Jett Duffey had his first career touchdown pass and TD run filling in for Bowman as the Red Raiders (3-2, 1-1) stayed close after trailing 35-10 at halftime.
With Texas Tech driving for a potential tying score late in the fourth quarter, Duffey's second interception was a leaping grab by Washington , who returned it for a 42-27 lead.
at No. 1 Alabama 56, Lousiana Lafayette 14: Jaylen Waddle returned a punt for a touchdown and caught two scoring passes, including a 94-yarder, to help the Crimson Tide (5-0). Quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts staked Alabama to a 49-0 halftime lead over the Ragin' Cajuns (1-3) en route to the defending national champions' latest blowout.
Then third-teamer Mac Jones got into the act with his 94-yarder to the freshman Waddle late in the third quarter. It tied for the second-longest TD catch in Alabama history. Alabama has scored at least 45 points five games in a row for the first time in program history.
at No. 21 Michigan State 31, Central Michigan 20: Brian Lewerke ran for two touchdowns in the first half, and the Spartans overcame a slow start and an underwhelming finish to beat the Chippewas.
The Spartans entered with the nation's top-ranked run defense and held CMU to 5 yards on the ground in the first two quarters. Michigan State led 31-3 before letting the Chippewas rally a bit in the fourth. Connor Heyward and La'Darius Jefferson also ran for touchdowns for the Spartans.
CMU (1-4) kicked a field goal on the game's first possession and held that lead at the end of the first quarter. Lewerke threw an interception in the end zone in the first, but the Spartans (3-1) would have plenty of chances in the red zone.
In other games:
— Jashaun Corbin had the first 100-yard kickoff return to start a game for Texas A&M since 1994, Trayveon Williams ran for 153 yards with two touchdowns and the Aggies beat Arkansas 24-17 in Arlington for coach Jimbo Fisher's first Southeastern Conference victory.
— Anthony Brown threw for two touchdowns and caught one, AJ Dillon rushed for 161 yards and two scores before leaving with an apparent ankle injury and Boston College held off visiting Temple 45-35 in a chippy game that saw three players ejected for targeting.
— Freshman Ricky Person ran for a season-high 108 yards while receivers Kelvin Harmon and Emeka Emezie had big days to help North Carolina State beat Virginia 35-21 in Raleigh, N.C., in its Atlantic Coast Conference opener.
— Taylor Cornelius passed for 312 yards and four touchdowns, Justice Hill ran for 189 yards and Oklahoma State cruised to a 48-28 victory over Kansas in Lawrence.
— Peyton Ramsey ran for a touchdown and threw another and Indiana scored on its first four possessions in beating Rutgers 24-17 in Piscataway, N.J., sending the Scarlet Knights to their fourth-straight loss.
— Army mixed in a few big scoring plays with its ground-control offense to defeat previously unbeaten Buffalo 42-13 in Amherst, N.Y.