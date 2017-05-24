Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott misses practice after hitting his head in a minor car crash

Star running back Ezekiel Elliott was held out of the Dallas Cowboys’ practices on Tuesday and Wednesday for precautionary measures after hitting his head during a minor car accident on Sunday, the team announced Wednesday.
Elliott is slated to work out off to the side of the team practice on Wednesday, according to multiple media reports.
The second-year player is said to have been a passenger during the car crash.
As a rookie, Elliott led the league with 1,631 yards rushing. He also ran for 15 touchdowns and made the Pro Bowl.
Twitter: @chewkiii