Former NFL player accused of killing mother in Los Angeles ordered to state hospital

A former NFL player charged with killing his mother in Los Angeles earlier this year was found mentally incompetent to stand trial and ordered to be placed in a state hospital, according to a two-page minute order filed Tuesday in L.A. County Superior Court.
Prosecutors charged De’von Hall, who played defensive back for the Minnesota Vikings, Indianapolis Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in the April death of his mother, Alecia Benson.
Hall, 29, struggled with mental health issues for several years, friends and family members told The Times this year. His professional career ended, in part, over concerns about unusual behavior. He previously played football for Cleveland High in Reseda and Utah State.
Prosecutors alleged Hall killed Benson with his bare hands during a dispute at her home in L.A.’s Windsor Hills neighborhood.
A witness told the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department they heard Hall tell Benson “I’m going to kill you” during the encounter.
Hall fought with three deputies as they quickly arrested him outside the home, according to the incident report. Deputies found two backpacks on Hall. The contents included $3,000 in cash, three pairs of shoes, two Batman DVDs, a hair dryer and a bottle of rubbing alcohol.
Criminal proceedings were suspended in June after doubts arose about Hall’s mental competence.
Tuesday’s order said Hall “lacks the ability to make decisions regarding psychotropic medication.”
The next hearing is scheduled for Jan. 23.
Twitter: @nathanfenno