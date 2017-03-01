Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s Las Vegas home reportedly robbed while he was partying in Los Angeles

While Floyd Mayweather Jr. was celebrating his 40th birthday in Los Angeles last weekend, a Las Vegas home thought to be his residence was burglarized.
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, an estate in the Wood Creek Court area was broken into via forced entry through a rear office door sometime between Friday and Monday. The incident was reported to police just after 7 p.m. on Monday.
The police did not identify the address as Mayweather’s place of residence, but the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that court records from 2011 list it as the retired boxer’s home address and property records say that the estate is owned by Mayweather.
No suspects have been identified at this time, the statement said.
The Police Department stated that it believes “several items of value were taken,” but Officer Danny Cordero told USA Today: “We still don’t know what exactly was taken. We haven’t gotten a list from the victim of what items were taken.”
TMZ reports the items stolen were worth around $150,000.
