Golf roundup: Rickie Fowler opens four-shot lead at Honda Classic

Winless in more than a year, Rickie Fowler built a four-shot lead going into the final round of the Honda Classic.

Fowler made two birdies on the last three holes Saturday at PGA National for a five-under-par 65 as everyone around him was struggling to finish. Fowler was at 13-under 197, four shots ahead of Tyrrell Hatton of England.

It was the third straight week that someone built a big lead on the PGA Tour after 54 holes. Jordan Spieth was six shots clear at Pebble Beach, while Dustin Johnson was up by five shots at Riviera.

Fowler's last victory was in Abu Dhabi a year ago January. He hasn't won on the PGA Tour since the Deutsche Bank Championship on Labor Day in 2015.

Yang takes lead at LPGA Thailand

Amy Yang of South Korea had 10 birdies and an eagle in 31 holes on Saturday after round three of LPGA Thailand was suspended due to bad light.

With five holes left, Yang was at 17 under and had a four-shot advantage over 2011 US Women's Open champion Ryu So Yeon, whose completed third-round 68 gave her the clubhouse lead of 13-under 203.

The tournament was already behind schedule after rain and unplayable course conditions saw the unfinished second round postponed to Saturday at the Siam Country Club Pattaya Old Course.

The 2015 champion and 11th-ranked Yang was among five players to start their second round in the morning, including second-ranked Ariya Jutanugarn.

Yang shot six birdies and a bogey for a second-round 67 and overall 11-under 133, heading into the third round with a one-shot lead over Jutanugarn (68) and Chinese Shanshan Feng (67).

Jutanugarn is 10 under overall with five holes to complete. Feng is also 10 under with four holes left from the third round. Play resumes at 7 a.m. local time on Sunday.

Soggy Joburn Open reduced to 54 holes

The Joburg Open was reduced to 54 holes after more rain left the course waterlogged on Saturday and forced another suspension in play.

Many of the field hadn't started their third round when thunder and lightning prompted organizers to halt play early in the afternoon. Rain then meant the third round will be completed on Sunday and will be the final round at the European Tour event at Royal Johannesburg and Kensington Golf Club.

England's Paul Waring and South Africa's Darren Fichardt share the lead at 11 under, with Waring completing a 67 in his second round early on Saturday. Fichardt was one of the few players to finish his second round on Friday. Two South Africans, Dean Burmester and Jacques Kruyswijk, are tied for third a shot behind.