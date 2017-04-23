Golf roundup: Kevin Chappell earns first PGA Tour win at Texas Open

Kevin Chappell made an eight-foot putt on the final hole to win the Valero Texas Open by one stroke on Sunday.

Chappell had a four-under-par 68 in the final round to finish at 12 under for the tournament, edging Brooks Koepka at TPC San Antonio to earn his first PGA Tour victory in his 180th career start.

“A big relief,” the 30-year-old said Chappell, who played at UCLA before turning pro in 2008. “There's been quite the monkey on my back for some time now about getting that first win. And to take that off and not have to answer those questions anymore is nice.”

Koepka, a member of the U.S. Ryder Cup team last year, was looking for his second PGA Tour win. He had the best round of the day at seven-under 65. Before Chappell came down the 18th hole, Koepka had birdied the hole with a three-foot putt to tie him.

Second-round co-leader Tony Finau got in a position to tie Koepka when he birdied four of five holes on the back nine. But his par-bogey finish left him to settle for a final-round 69 and a third-place tie with Kevin Tway (69) at nine under.

Australian Aaron Baddeley fired 68 to finish fourth at eight under.

Brian Gay (70), Sung Kang (68), Ryan Palmer (71) and Cameron Smith (71) were tied for sixth at seven under, five shots behind Chappell.

Koepka, trailing Chappell by a shot coming up the 18th, took a three-iron out of his bag and considered taking a crack at reaching the 606-yard, par-five hole in two. But he had 293 yards left with a slight uphill shot into the wind with a creek fronting the green.

He put the club back in his bag and laid up to create a 90-wedge approach. He stuck that to about three feet and made the birdie to go into the clubhouse tied with Chappell.

Chappell had almost the same distance for his approach on 18, and he landed it past the hole to set up the winning putt.

Franco-Singh duo earns Champions victory

Carlos Franco and Vijay Singh teamed to shoot a course-record 12 under to rally from seven shots behind and win the PGA Tour Champions' Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge in Ridgedale, Mo.

Franco and Singh finished at 15 under overall over the rain-shortened 36-hole tournament at the par-three Top of the Rock course, holding off a trio of teams that finished a stroke back.

The win is the first on the PGA Tour Champions for Singh, and it's the second for Franco.

Among those who finished at 14 under were first-round leaders Jeff Sluman and Fred Funk, the winners of the tournament in 2014. The duo opened the tournament with a then-course record 10 under on Saturday and finished tied for second with the teams of Paul Goydos and Kevin Sutherland and Corey Pavin and Duffy Waldorf.

Wiesberger beats Fleetwood in Shenzhen playoff

Austrian Bernd Wiesberger beat England's Tommy Fleetwood in a playoff on Sunday to win the Shenzhen International in China. Wiesberger went into the final round with a three-shot lead and eight shots ahead of Fleetwood but the Englishman fired a 63 to finish tied at 16 under.

Wiesberger's 71 featured par saves on the 12th and 17th and nearly hit the pin with his approach to the last hole but was forced to settle for a par and a trip back up the 18th.

Wiesberger hit his drive in the playoff over the water off the tee and ended up in the bank while Fleetwood played safely onto the fairway and found the heart of the green with his second shot.

The pressure was on Wiesberger and he delivered, placing his approach to five feet and making the putt for a birdie.

Kuboya claims playoff victory in Japan

Kenichi Kuboya of Japan beat compatriot Katsumasa Miyamoto in the first playoff hole on Sunday to win the Panasonic Open. Kuboya fired a seven-under-par 64 in the final round to finish tied with Miyamoto (68) at 11 under 273.

Kuboya started the final round six strokes off the lead but made up ground on Sunday with seven birdies in a bogey-free round at the Chiba Country Club in Noda, Japan. South Korean Kim Seung-hyuk shot a 69 and tied for third place at 10 under 274 with overnight leader Hwang Jung-gon and Japan's Mikumu Horikawa.

Jason Knutzon of the United States, who led the first two rounds, had an even-par 71 in the final round to finish tied for 15th place at five under 279. Defending champion Yuta Ikeda struggled with the windy conditions for a 73 and tied for 36th place.