Golf roundup: Choi, Yang at five under when play is suspended at Women's PGA Championship

Chella Choi and Amy Yang topped the KPMG Women's PGA Championship leaderboard Thursday when first-round play in the major tournament was suspended because of lightning.

Choi shot a five-under-par 66 in the morning session, and Yang was at five under with a hole left when play was stopped at Olympia Fields Country Club in Illinois.

Brittany Altomare shot a 67, and Joanna Klatten also was at four under with two holes left.

Defending champion Brooke Henderson, Michelle Wie, Alison Lee and Su Oh were at 68. Kim Kaufman and Emily Pedersen also were at three under late in their rounds.

Top-ranked So Yeon Ryu had a 69. She beat Lexi Thompson in a playoff at the ANA Inspiration to claim the season's first major, and won last week in Arkansas to take the No. 1 spot.

Lingmerth leads at TPC Potomac

David Lingmerth, winner of a 2012 Web.com Tour event on the tight, tricky TPC Potomac layout near Washington, again relied on his accuracy off the tee to shoot a five-under 65 and take the first-round lead at the Quicken Loans National.

The 29-year-old Swede, who doesn't have a top 10 finish this season and won the 2015 Memorial for his lone PGA Tour title, hit 12 of 14 fairways, which tied for best in the field.

Starting on the back nine in the afternoon, he made five birdies in a seven-hole stretch beginning at the 13th hole, three of them from inside 7 feet.

Troy Merritt, the winner two years ago at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, was a stroke back along with Marc Leishman, Johnson Wagner, Sung Kang, Nick Taylor and Daniel Summerhays.

Triplett ties record at U.S. Senior Open

Kirk Triplett shot an eight-under 62 in the first round of the U.S. Senior Open in Peabody, Mass., to match the lowest round in a PGA Tour Champions major.

Triplett started on No. 10 and played his first nine holes in four under. After making the turn, he birdied two of the first three holes, eagled the 341-yard, par-four fourth hole and closed with five pars. That left him one stroke ahead of Olin Browne, who left himself short on a 30-foot birdie putt on the final hole.

Loren Roberts is the only other player to shoot a 62 in the U.S. Senior Open, setting the record in 2006 at Prairie Dunes in Kanas.

Ten players have shot 62 in major tournaments on the Champions Tour, including Browne. The 2011 U.S. Senior Open champion shot a 62 in the 2012 Senior Players Championship for a share of that tournament's record.