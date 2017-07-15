Golf roundup: Shanshan Feng's late birdie putt good for lead at U.S. Women's Open

Front-running Shanshan Feng rolled in a shot birdie putt on the final hole Saturday to take the third-round lead in the U.S. Women's Open.

Teenager Hye-Jin Choi and penennial Open bridesmaid Amy Yang were a stroke back heading in the final round of the biggest event in women's golf — and one that had an even bigger stage with President Donald Trump in attendance for the second straight day.

Feng, from China, shot a one-under-under 71 to reach nine-under 207 at the president's Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. Choi and Yang each shot 70.

All three players are going to have Trump watching over them and probably a lot of South Korea, too, with the top six players chasing Feng all from the country.

Sung Hyun Park, the top rookie on the LPGA Tour, was at six under after a 67. Top-ranked So Yeon Ryu (71), Mirim Lee (67) and Jeongeun6 Lee (73) are at five under.

Cristie Kerr, a former Open winner and a member at this course, gave the president an American to root for with a 70 that put her at four under along with Spain's Carlota Ciganda (72).

Rodgers retains lead at John Deere Classic

Patrick Rodgers shot a three-under 68 to maintain a two-stroke lead in the John Deere Classic.

Rodgers had a 16-under 197 total at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. The former Stanford star is trying to become the third player in five years to win the Quad Cities event for his first PGA Tour title.

Daniel Berger shot a 63 to match Scott Stallings (64) at 14 under. Nicholas Lindheim (66) was 13 under, while Jamie Lovemark (66), Bryson DeChambeau (70) and J.J. Henry (68) were another stroke back.

Area favorite Zach Johnson had a 70 to drop five strokes back.

Langer’s 66 good for lead at Senior Players

Bernhard Langer shot a bogey-free six-under 66 to take advantage of Brandt Jobe's late collapse for a one-shot lead heading into the final round of the Constellation Senior Players Championship in Owings Mills, Md.

Langer had six birdies to complete the third round at 18 under. He trailed after 15 holes but made up three strokes over the next two holes to take control of the major tournament he's won the last three years.

Jobe shot a 65 to finish the day in second place. Corey Pavin (71) and Scott McCarron (69) were tied for third at 12 under.

Jobe made his first bogey of the day on No. 16 and followed by hitting his tee shot into the water on 17 en route to another bogey.

Poulter in position to break drought

Ian Poulter moved in sight of his first title in 4 1/2 years by belying sideways rain and strong winds to shoot a one-under 71 at the Scottish Open in Irvine, giving him a three-way share of the third-round lead.

Poulter managed to control his swing, ball, and temperament in what he described as a “brutally tough” back nine, during which he was delighted to make only one bogey.

He was tied at nine under with playing partner and fellow Englishman Callum Shinkwin, who produced another brilliant round of 68, and Australian player Andrew Dodt (69). The last of Poulter's 14 worldwide victories was the WGC-HSBC Champions in China in November 2012.

Padraig Harrington started in a share of the lead but shot a 79 to drop to a tie for 23rd. Rickie Fowler struggled to read his putts and shot 74, giving him four shots to make up as he looks to add to his 2015 title.