Golf roundup: J.J. Spaun leads PGA event after second round is suspended in Las Vegas

J.J. Spaun shot a six-under 65 on Friday at breezy TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas to take the lead in the suspended second round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

Spaun rebounded from a bogey on the par-four third with birdies on the par-four fourth and par-three fifth and closed with a birdie on the par-five ninth to get to 11-under 131.

Kelly Kraft was second at eight under with three holes left when play was suspended for the day because of darkness. He had a hole-in-one on par-three fifth, using a six-iron on the 174-yard hole.

“I really didn't swing it as good as I wanted to off the tee,” Garrigus said. “I was hitting some squirrelly shots, but the putter worked really well today, which can cure a lot of things.”

Aaron Baddeley and Patton Kizzire each shot 66 to get to six under, and first-round leader Whee Kim was at five under after a 72.

“It was windy today,” Baddeley said. “There were a couple holes there where it was like a two- or three-club wind, which is really unusual here in Vegas. But it's just nice because it really brings out the good ball-hitters and also the people who can be patient in this type of weather.”

Charley Hoffman was at three under after a 71 in his hometown event. Bubba Watson was in position to make the cut on the number at one over in his first event of season, shooting 72-71. Defending champion Rod Pampling also was at one over after a 73.

Seven tied at LPGA Tour’s Japan Classic

Defending champion Shanshan Feng fired a six-under 66 to share a seven-way lead after the first round of the LPGA Tour's Japan Classic.

Feng carded six birdies in a bogey-free round at the Taiheiyo Club in Ibaraki and was joined at 6 under by Americans Lizette Salas and Jane Park, Japanese players Saiki Fujita, Ai Suzuki and Nasa Hataoka, and Lee Ming-yong of South Korea.

Feng was only one-under through 11 holes, but made five birdies in her last seven holes to climb into a tie for the lead. She is aiming to become the first golfer on the LPGA Tour to defend a title in 2017.

Anna Nordqvist was a further stroke back at five under, tied for eighth with South Koreans Sei Young Kim and Chae Young Yoon. Lexi Thompson offset three bogeys with seven birdies for a 68 and was tied for 11th in a group of 13 players including No. 1-ranked So Yeon Ryu, Lydia Ko and Stacy Lewis.

Colsaerts has four-shot lead in Turkey

Nicolas Colsaerts shot a second consecutive seven-under 64 to take a four-stroke lead after the second round of the Turkish Airlines Open in Antalya, leaving the big-hitting Belgian in a strong position to end a five-year wait for a victory.

His last European Tour title came in the Volvo World Match Play Championship in 2012, the year he played a key role in Europe's comeback win at the Ryder Cup in the “Miracle of Medinah.” Since then, he has slipped to as low as No. 266 in April 2016.

Eddie Pepperell was Colsaerts' nearest challenger at 10-under overall, after back-to-back rounds of 66. Kiradech Aphibarnrat is five shots off the pace after shooting 67, with Shane Lowry (66), Stephen Gallacher (65), Matt Fitzpatrick (65) and Matthew Southgate (65) a further stroke back.

Race to Dubai leader Tommy Fleetwood shot 70 and is at oneunder, four strokes behind Justin Rose (68), who is third in the Race to Dubai standings.