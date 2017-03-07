Spurs' Kawhi Leonard gets randomly drug tested after spectacular performance against the Rockets

San Antonio Spurs star Kawhi Leonard had quite a sequence during the final 30 seconds Monday against Houston — he hit a three-pointer to give his team the lead, blocked a shot to help seal the victory and peed in a cup.

OK, that last part took place after the buzzer. Leonard scored 17 of his 39 points in the final quarter of the Spurs’ 112-110 victory over the Rockets, then was immediately required to take a random drug test, before even addressing the media.

Yep, random. NBA players are randomly tested four times a year, so it really was just a coincidence that Leonard had to do it after such a spectacular performance.

Just like during the recent NFL season, when Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell was randomly chosen for a drug test days after kicking six field goals in a game. Or last year when Steelers linebacker James Harrison was randomly tested the day after announcing he would be returning for his 14th season at age 38. Or several years ago when New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees stated he wanted to play until age 45 and was tested twice in the following two days.

Stuff like that just seems to happen sometimes.

Anyway, back to Leonard. Here’s that aforementioned sequence from the end of the game (minus the peeing-in-a-cup part).

Here it is again in slo-mo:

Pretty amazing stuff from the MVP candidate.

