Around the NFL, some players link arms or raise a fist in the air during national anthem

The opening weekend of the NFL season is answering two questions: Which teams got better during the off-season, and which players are standing with Colin Kaepernick?

Or, rather, sitting. Or kneeling. Or raising a fist in the air as the national anthem is played.

Kaepernick, the San Francisco 49ers backup quarterback, chose not to stand for the national anthem during the preseason in response to social injustice and police brutality in America. On Thursday, the opening night of the NFL season, Denver Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall chose to kneel during the national anthem.

On Sunday — the 15th anniversary of the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001 — a handful of players performed gestures that appeared to refer to social issues.

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters raised his right fist in the air during the anthem. While the song played at Seattle’s Century Link Field before the Seahawks and Miami squared off, the Seahawks all linked arms. On the other sideline, Dolphins Arian Foster, Michael Thomas, Jelani Jenkins and Kenny Stills knelt and placed their hands over their hearts.

On Monday, Kaepernick and the 49ers face the Rams on ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” at 7:15 p.m. Before the game is played, Kaepernick and “The Star-Spangled Banner” are expected to take center stage.

