Pac-12 and Southland basketball: Utah holds off Washington State, 74-70

David Collette scored a career-high 22 points and Utah held on for a 74-70 victory over Washington State on Thursday night at Salt Lake City.

Neither team played a particularly clean game, but the Utes (16-8, 7-5 Pac-12) made the final plays of the night for the win. Utah watched an 11-point, second-half lead evaporate thanks to a 15-3 run highlighted by a Malachi Flynn three-pointer to give Washington State a 60-59 lead.

The two teams went back and forth down the stretch until a Collette layup with 38.4 seconds left gave Utah a 71-68 lead. Ike Iroegbu buried a midrange jumper with 20.9 seconds left to cut the lead to 71-70.

Flynn missed a three-pointer to tie the score after Lorenzo Bonam pushed the lead to 73-70 on a pair of free throws with 19.6 seconds left.

Iroegbu scored 17 to lead Washington State (11-13, 4-8) and Josh Hawkinson (16 points, 11 rebounds) tied Steve Puidokas' school record with his 53rd double-double. Bonam finished with 13 for the Utes.

at Colorado 81, Washington 66: With the Huskies’ Markelle Fultz (23.2-point average) sitting out because of a sore knee, the Buffaloes (14-11, 4-8) won for the fourth time in five games as George King had 21 points and 12 rebounds. Derrick White added 16 points. David Crisp's 17 points led the Huskies (9-15, 2-10), who also got 14 points from Noah Dickerson.

SOUTHLAND

Men

Long Beach State 78, at UC Riverside 71: Justin Bibbins scored 21 points and the 49ers rebounded from a halftime deficit to earn the season sweep over the Highlanders. Temidayo Yussuf scored 17 points and Evan Payne had 16 for the 49ers (11-15, 6-4 Big West). Dikymbe Martin finished with 16 points to lead UC Riverside (7-14, 5-5).

Friday’s schedule

Women

No. 15 UCLA at Oregon, 6 p.m.

USC at No. 9 Oregon State, 8 p.m.