Pac-12 and Southland basketball: Arizona holds off California

Kobi Simmons had 13 point off the bench to lead No. 9 Arizona to a 62-57 victory over California on Saturday night at Tucson.

Dusan Ristic had 12 points and Kadeem Allen 11 for the Wildcats (23-3 overall, 12-1 in Pac-12). Jabari Bird scored 19 points for the Bears (18-7, 9-4).

Arizona, which had a 34-25 halftime lead, bounced back with two wins at home over the Bay Area schools after being routed by No. 5 Oregon last week.

at Arizona State 75, Stanford 69: Torian Graham made his sixth three-pointer with 21.1 seconds left to give Arizona State its first lead since the opening basket of the second half, and the Sun Devils added four late free throws to beat Stanford.

Graham scored 24 points for the Sun Devils (12-14, 5-8 Pac-12), who swept the season series against the Cardinal (12-13, 4-9). Tra Holder added 16 points.

Graham, who was 0 for 9 on three-pointers in Arizona State’s 25-point loss to California on Wednesday night, made six of 11 against the Cardinal.

Marcus Allen scored 20 points on eight-of-12 shooting for Stanford, two shy of his career high. Reid Travis had 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Michael Humphrey added 16 points and 13 boards.

at Utah 85, Washington 61: Devon Daniels and Parker Van Dyke each scored 16 points and the Utes used a 20-0 run in the first half to run away from the Huskies, who lost their seventh in a row. Washington went more than nine minutes without a field goal at one point.

Utah’s Kyle Kuzma had his 15th double-double of the season with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Van Dyke’s 16 points were a career high.

David Crisp paced Washington with a career-high 31 points and Noah Dickerson added 18.

SOUTHLAND

Men

at Loyola Marymount 66, Portland 60: Buay Tuach and Brandon Brown scored 18 points apiece and the Lions (12-13. 5-9 West Coast Conference ended a two-game losing streak while handing the Pilots (9-17, 2-12) their 12th consecutive defeat. Tuach had a career-high five steals, Brown had four, and Loyola Marymount scored 27 points off 30 Portland turnovers.

Pepperdine 65, at San Diego 60: Lamond Murray Jr. scored 17 points and the Waves notched their first road win of the season in 10 tries. Pepperdine (9-17, 5-9 WCC) finished the first half on a 27-10 run and led the entire second half to pick up its third win in a row. The Toreros (11-15, 4-10) have lost four straight.

at UC Davis 77, UC Riverside 63: The Aggies (16-9, 8-2 Big West) won their third in a row to maintain first place in the conference. Brandon Ross had 15 points for the Highlanders (7-15, 5-6).

Sunday’s schedule

Women

USC at Oregon, 11 a.m.

UCLA at Oregon State, 1 p.m.