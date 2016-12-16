Letters: Jeff Fisher's head rolled because Rams rolled over

Jeff Fisher should have been Los Angeles' next high-profile, superstar coach and would have been . . . if it was not for Jeff Fisher. A local boy who went to Taft High School and USC, and after a short pro career was an excellent defensive coach for the Rams.

Does anyone really believe Pete Carroll knows more about football than Fisher? I doubt it. As a longtime tennis coach I have found that it’s not always what a coach says, it’s how he says it.

From the scowl on Fisher's face during the games (ever seen him smile?), his dealings with former Rams players and the media and his lack of any positive energy, it is not surprising that his short tenure in L.A. was a total failure.

Mike Anderson

Sherman Oaks

::

The players don't perform so the coach gets fired. Really? Why aren't the players being fired for non-performance? For breach of contract. For theft. This is what happens in the real world. Oh, yeah, I forgot, this is the NFL.

Ken Keller

Valencia

::

If the Rams can hire Jim Harbaugh away from Michigan, great. But embarrassing Jeff Fisher by firing him with three games left lacks class and reeks of scapegoating. As the Lakers are fast learning this year, coaches have only so much control. Players have to perform. Todd Gurley and the receivers have not performed. But, gosh, won't it be great to have Eric Dickerson back on the sidelines?

Frank Shapiro

Chatsworth Lake

::

The Rams can have Jim Mora. He has been spectacularly unsuccessful at UCLA. Football in the Rose Bowl has seldom been exciting since Bob Toledo was dismissed. By the way, what's he doing?

Rod Hersberger

Santa Barbara

::

If the Chargers exercise their option to come to L.A., at least we will have to give Stan Kroenke credit for bringing one pro football team to town.

Tom Lallas

Los Angeles

::

I should feel bad, but I don't. I'm enjoying the Rams’ season way too much. As the losses pile up, the smile on my face gets bigger. L.A., you’re learning fast what we in St. Louis already knew — that good football is not high on Stan Kroenke's list of priorities. The team can go 4-12 every year; as long as he gets money from the TV contract and can sucker a few people to pay for overpriced tickets, he is happy. Get used to it, because while "Stan the Man" owns the team, this is your reality.

Chris Perkins

Bonne Terre, Mo.

::

Sure, run the bum out of town. He fumbled the opening kickoff on his own two-yard line. He let the key pass bounce off his chest and be intercepted on the opponent’s 16-yard line. He threw the touchdown interception to the wide-open defender. He let the opponent strip the ball from his throwing arm and run it back for a touchdown. He allowed the Falcons receiver to catch the ball in a different county for the 64-yard touchdown. He did all that himself. Jeff Fisher must go.

John Armstrong

Malibu

::

I think it's time to declare the Jared Goff No. 1 pick fiasco a certified disaster, a colossal waste of $18.6 million, and this NFL reunion just a burden on our already clogged freeways.

Marty Foster

Ventura

::

I am a fan but no expert at football. But it seemed pretty obvious to me that if the Rams were lousy in St Louis they would still be lousy even if they moved to Los Angeles. Changing zip codes does not make players and coaches better.

Rick Van Kirk

Irvine

::

The L.A. Rams! This is what we've waited for for over 20 years. Their performance against the Falcons was one of the worst I've seen by an NFL team in recent years. Then, to my surprise, they were able to duplicate their "stellar" performance again, against the Seahawks and under a new coach. The city of Los Angeles, for the most part, is made up of nice people who deserve better. I'd gladly have waited another 20 years for a team that we would enjoy watching.

Paul Kessler

Century City

::

If Lane Kiffin was looking for a less desirable job with lower pay, he should have waited and applied for the Rams job rather than taking the job at Florida Atlantic.

Ryan Madden

Huntington Beach

There’s just no defense for Lakers

The Lakers were the surprise team of November but December has given us the team they really are. They have become unwatchable. Each and every game they fail to defend. They don't just fail to defend; they play as if it's not a part of the game plan. Add to that the massive turnovers that really make them look under-coached, and this team will once again be battling for the top spot in the draft. Luke Walton is having his head handed to him now because he looks like a guy who has no clue how fix things. But the real culprit here is Mitch Kupchak. He has built an undersized and unathletic team who overspent on two terrible free agents and drafted three consecutive lottery picks who just might be out of the league by decade's end.

Geno Apicella

Placentia

Overpaying for underachievement?

Why would a ballclub give a closer a five-year, $80-million contract and also consider paying a returning third baseman many millions?

This team didn't reach their goal in 2016 with these people and with the highest payroll in baseball. What's changing?

The Dodger's should remember the old adage — the future is determined by past events. In the Dodgers’ case, that's 28 years of futility!

William Michael

Dana Point

::

The Los Angeles Times welcomes expressions of all views. Letters should be brief and become the property of The Times. They may be edited and republished in any format. Each must include a valid mailing address and telephone number. Pseudonyms will not be used.