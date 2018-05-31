Women's College World Series: Shutout by Huskies ends Sooners’ streak

Washington freshman Gabbie Plain threw 52/3 shutout innings, and the Huskies defeated two-time defending national champion Oklahoma 2-0 on Thursday in the Women’s College World Series at Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma senior pitcher Paige Parker, who had an 8-0 career record in WCWS play, got the loss after giving up three hits and one run in six innings. The Sooners (55-4) had won 16 straight games but will now play Arizona State in an elimination game Saturday. Washington will play Oregon on Friday.

Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso sat Parker in the fifth inning after she threw 88 pitches, and Paige Lowary stepped in. Washington’s Sis Bates put the ball in play and Trysten Melhart scored when Lowary’s throw home was a bit off. Julia DePonte then singled to score Kelly Burdick.

Parker returned and escaped a based-loaded jam in the sixth.

Oklahoma had a chance in the bottom of the seventh, with Nicole Mendes and Caleigh Clifton singling with two outs before Kylie Lundberg struck out to end the game.

Oregon 11, Arizona State 6: Shannon Rhodes’ three-run homer in the sixth inning helped the top-seeded Ducks (53-8) advance.

Oregon pitcher Miranda Elish recovered from a rough start against the Ducks’ Pac-12 rival and increased her career record to 37-1.

Oregon dominated Giselle Juarez, Arizona State’s All-American pitcher. Juarez pitched a complete game, but she gave up 14 hits and 10 earned runs. Arizona State (48-12) faces elimination Saturday.

DeNae Chatman homered to put Arizona State up 2-0 in the first inning. Oregon’s Lauren Burke tripled and knocked in three runs in the third to put Oregon up 5-2.

Arizona State’s Morgan Howe hit a three-run homer in the fifth to cut the Ducks’ lead to 6-5. Oregon responded with two runs in the fifth and the Rhodes homer in the sixth.

Florida 11, Georgia 3: Aleshia Ocasio hit a three-run homer and pitched a complete game as the Gators won in five inning on the mercy rule.

Ocasio gave up three runs and seven hits and allowed Florida coach Tim Walton to save ace pitcher Kelly Barnhill. Hannah Adams had two hits, including a solo homer and Jordan Roberts had a two-run blast for the second-seeded Gators (56-9).

Alyssa DiCarlo and Justice Milz hit home runs for Georgia (48-12). DeCarlo's, whose homer was her 21st of the season, had three hits.