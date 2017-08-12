Usain Bolt fails to finish final race of his career, crumpling to track during 400 relay

Usain Bolt failed to make it to the finishing line in his last race.

The Jamaican great crumpled to the track because of a left leg injury as he was chasing gold in the 400-meter relay at the world championships.

Instead, Britain upset the United States to take gold in 37.47 seconds. The Americans were .05 seconds behind. Japan took bronze in 38.04.

Minutes earlier, Tori Bowie became the first double gold medalist at the world championships, anchoring the U.S. team to the 400-meter relay title ahead of Britain and Jamaica.

At the same time, Allyson Felix, running the second leg on the winning team, earned a record 15th medal at the world championships in a career going back to 2005.

Bowie, who won the 100 meters this week, ran a strong anchor leg, leaving behind the opposition to finish in 41.82 seconds.

Britain took silver in 42.12 and two-time defending champion Jamaica earned bronze in 42.19.

Other winners Saturday included:

-- Johannes Vetter won the javelin title at the world championships with an opening throw of 89.89 meters. The German beat Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic by 16 centimeters. Another Czech, Petr Frydrych, took bronze with a last throw of 88.32 meters. Olympic champion Thomas Roehler of Germany finished fourth.

-- Kevin Mayer is the new “world's greatest athlete.” The Frenchman produced a dominant performance over two days and 10 events in the decathlon, ending with a celebratory 1,500 meters at the world championships. With two-time Olympic and world champion Ashton Eaton now retired, the event was wide open. Mayer won with 8,768 points. Rico Freimuth took silver with 8,564 points, while German teammate Kai Kazmirek was third with 8,488. Mayer is the first Frenchman to win the title. He had only one scare during the two days of competition — when he scaled his opening mark of 5.10 meters in the pole vault on his third and last attempt.

-- Mariya Lasitskene of Russia won the high jump competition at the world championships by clearing 2.03 meters. Yulia Levchenko of Ukraine jumped 2.01 meters for silver and Kamila Licwinko of Poland took bronze with a jump of 1.99. Lasitskene, the defending champion, was unable to compete at last year's Olympics because of the suspension of Russia. She competed in London as a neutral athlete. Olympic champion Ruth Beitia, who is 38, tumbled out early in the high jump final.

-- Muktar Edris of Ethiopia broke the hold of Mo Farah on long-distance running, outkicking the Briton over the final 200 meters to win the 5,000 meters at the world championships. In a tactical race, Farah could not respond to a challenge for the first time in six years, turning his farewell race on the track at a major championship into a disappointment. Edris won in 13 minutes, 33.79 seconds, .43 seconds ahead of Farah in second. Farah was going for his fifth straight global long-distance double. Paul Chelimo of the United States took bronze.