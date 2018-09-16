Video: Zlatan Ibrahimovic's 500th career goal is a masterpiece

Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic recorded his 500th career goal with a wicked finish against Toronto FC.
The 6-foot-5 soccer star from Sweden tracked a pass by midfielder Jonathan dos Santos into the penalty box and while on the move with his back to the goal raised his right leg into the air and flicked the ball just inside the near post.
The Galaxy were trailing 3-0 with three minutes left before halftime when the strike happened. Ola Kamara and Rolf Feltscher would add goals for the Galaxy in the 54th and 58th minutes to even the score at 3-all. Toronto FC would eventually collect a 5-3 win.
Ibrahimovic joins Spain’s Lionel Messi and Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo as the only active players to score 500 or more goals in club and international competition.
Check out the video: