Galaxy can’t keep pace with FC Dallas in shutout loss
Petar Musa and Logan Farrington each scored a goal to help FC Dallas beat the Galaxy 2-0 Saturday night.
Farrington’s one-touch shot from the right side of the area was kick-saved by goalkeeper John McCarthy, but Musa was there for the putback into a wide-open net from the center of the area that gave Dallas a 1-0 lead in the 19th minute.
Musa became the first FC Dallas player to score in three consecutive MLS regular-season games since Jesús Ferreira in May 2023.
Farrington slipped behind the defense, ran onto a long arcing ball from Asier Illarramendi and beat McCarthy one on one for a goal that made it 2-0 in the 55th.
Maarten Paes had one save for Dallas (7-11-5).
The Galaxy were shutout for the first time since a 0-0 tie with Charlotte FC on May 18.
Dallas had 78% possession and outshot the Galaxy 19-11, 6-1 on target.
McCarthy stopped four shots for the Galaxy.
The Galaxy (12-5-7) have lost two of their last three games.