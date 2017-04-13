UCLA assistant Ed Schilling headed to Indiana

A UCLA basketball coach is headed back to Indiana, but it isn’t Steve Alford. Bruins assistant Ed Schilling has accepted a job as a member of new Hoosiers coach Archie Miller’s staff, the school announced, after having worked under Alford the previous four seasons since his arrival in Westwood.

“I’m especially grateful to Ed for all his hard work with our program the last four years,” Alford said in a statement released by UCLA. “Working with Ed here on our coaching staff in Los Angeles was very special, and I’ll miss being around him on a daily basis. He’s a fantastic coach and an even better person, and I wish him and his family all the best as he returns back to the state of Indiana.

A native of Lebanon, Ind., Schilling spent his first seven years as a coach in the high school ranks in his home state before going on to work for John Calipari at the University of Massachusetts, Memphis and the NBA’s New Jersey Nets. Schilling also spent the four seasons immediately preceding his arrival at UCLA coaching at Park Tudor School in Indianapolis.

Among his other duties with the Bruins, Schilling was heavily involved with player development. Freshman forward TJ Leaf credited Schilling with helping him with his shooting.

ben.bolch@latimes.com

Follow Ben Bolch on Twitter @latbbolch