UCLA safety Adarius Pickett says he will return for senior season

UCLA junior safety Adarius Pickett, who finished second on the team with 85 tackles, announced on Twitter that he was returning for his senior season instead of declaring for the NFL draft.
Pickett also blocked a field goal that helped the Bruins complete a comeback from 34 points down against Texas A&M. He added an interception, three pass breakups and four tackles for loss.
“Bruin Nation we have one more year together,” Pickett wrote. “To my teammates we got some work to do. Letsss Get it.”
