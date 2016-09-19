UCLA's Takkarist McKinley, Mique Juarez exchange barbs on Twitter

The nearly six-week absence of highly touted freshman linebacker Mique Juarez appears to be causing a rift among members of the UCLA football team.

It went public Monday when, on Twitter, defensive end Takkarist McKinley questioned Juarez regarding his whereabouts, prompting a pointed retort.

Juarez, who was widely considered the top player at his position coming out of North Torrance High, has not practiced since the fourth day of training camp last month while dealing with a personal matter.

UCLA Coach Jim Mora has described it as an excused absence, but McKinley didn’t appear to be so forgiving as the Bruins started to prepare for a showdown with No. 7 Stanford on Saturday night at the Rose Bowl.

“I don’t care if you a 5 [star],” McKinley wrote in a tweet that was deleted early in the afternoon. “If you not at UCLA grinding everyday with yo bros going to practices, lifts, meetings etc. How [abbreviated expletive] are u a brother.”

The tweet ended with an emoji featuring arched eyebrows and a thumb and forefinger held over the mouth in an inquisitive pose.

Juarez quickly shot back, tweeting, “Okay okay Takk was that supposed to hurt my feelings? Quit acting like a female & go on about your business. Not everyone gives a damn.”

UCLA did not make McKinley available to the media Monday despite a request. A school spokesman said he had an academic meeting.

Mora, shown McKinley’s tweet, said he did not know what his top pass rusher was talking about.

“I wouldn’t have any idea,” Mora said. “You can ask Takk, but I wouldn’t have a clue.”

McKinley had five tackles, including a sack, Saturday during the Bruins’ 17-14 victory over Brigham Young after returning from a groin injury that had sidelined him the previous week. He limped off the field against the Cougars but appeared to be fine after the game, Mora said.

“He seemed to be OK [Sunday] night,” Mora said. “He was his good, old goofy self. He’s an awesome kid and I love him and I love the way that he plays. He’s an impactful player, so hopefully he’ll be ready to go. We’ll see as the week goes on.”

Caption Rams opener isn’t what Los Angeles was waiting for The Rams formally returned to Los Angeles on Monday night by stumbling through the door and tracking mud on the floor before flopping aimlessly on the couch. The Rams formally returned to Los Angeles on Monday night by stumbling through the door and tracking mud on the floor before flopping aimlessly on the couch. Caption Rams vs. 49ers: The return of a storied NFL rivalry After a 21-year absence the NFL is back in Los Angeles After a 21-year absence the NFL is back in Los Angeles

ben.bolch@latimes.com

Twitter: @latbbolch