UCLA QB Josh Rosen does not make trip to Utah; Devon Modster to make first start

Those scanning the field for quarterback Josh Rosen before UCLA’s game against Utah on Friday night at Rice-Eccles Stadium won’t find their target.
Rosen remained home in Los Angeles because of a concussion, leaving redshirt freshman Devon Modster to make his first career start at quarterback for the Bruins.
Rosen sustained the concussion against Washington last weekend during a game in which he was sacked four times in the first half. He left midway through the third quarter and did not return.
It remains unclear how long Rosen might be out or whether he could return on Nov. 11 when the Bruins play host to Arizona State at the Rose Bowl.
Rosen still leads the Pac-12 Conference in passing yards (2,713), passing yards per game (339.1) and total offense (333.9 yards).
Modster completed seven of 12 passes for 77 yards and a touchdown in the first extended action of his career.
Rosen missed the final six games of UCLA’s season in 2016 with a shoulder injury and the Bruins went 1-5.
