UCLA men's basketball team will compete in the 2019 Maui Invitational

UCLA has been selected to compete in the 2019 Maui Invitational, it was announced Tuesday.
The Bruins will be part of a field that includes Brigham Young, Dayton, Georgia, Kansas, Michigan State, Virginia Tech and Chaminade.
The event will be held Nov. 25-27 at the Lahaina Civic Center in Maui, with Chaminade serving as the host school.
UCLA last participated in the Maui Invitational in 2015 and last won the tournament in 2006. The Bruins also played in the tournament in 1995, 2001 and 2011.
Teams that have participated in the Maui Invitational since its inception in 1984 have combined to win 68 of the 79 NCAA Division I basketball championships.
Six schools have won the NCAA title during the same season they competed in the Maui Invitational.